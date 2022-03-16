Should the Raiders trade Derek Carr? Steve Smith Sr. weighs in
Should the Las Vegas Raiders trade quarterback Derek Carr? NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. weighs in. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Tracking all the Eagles rumors, news and reports during 2022 NFL free agency.
Von Miller is leaving the Rams, opting to sign with the Bills as a free agent
This could be a tough hit on the locker room culture.
Taking a quick look at how Yannick Ngakoue impacts the depth chart.
The #49ers bolstered their defensive line depth with an experienced free agent.
The Dolphins are signing fullback Alec Ingold to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel runs a fullback-friendly offense, with Kyle Juszczyk playing more than 50 percent of the 49ers’ snaps last season with McDaniel as the offensive coordinator. That’s why Miami is [more]
The Seahawks need a starting quarterback, and Colin Kaepernick is available.
Yannick Ngakoue had one of his best seasons for the Raiders in 2021. But with Las Vegas’ addition of Chandler Jones, he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2022. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas is expected to trade Ngakoue to Indianapolis. While the full terms of the deal are not yet known, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin will [more]
The first overall pick in the 2018 draft will apparently be playing for a new team in 2022. As surmised earlier, the Browns are done with Baker Mayfield. Chris Mortensen of ESPN said earlier today that the Browns and Mayfield are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at the quarterback position. That statement [more]
Tom Brady was barely out of retirement when he got to recruiting to improve the Buccaneers' receivers.
Von Miller had a great run with the Rams that ended with a Super Bowl win. Now he's reportedly joining Buffalo.
NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, which marks the first day that trades and new contracts can be processed. Keep track of all the latest.
The Los Angeles Rams were just awarded five extra picks in the NFL draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers made that splash move everyone expected from a team flush with cash.
Much has been said, and much will be said, by reporters and fans regarding the events that led to defensive end Randy Gregory leaving the Cowboys for the Broncos. In assessing why he cared about the language in the Dallas contract, it’s important to understand how the language could have affected Gregory. His contract with [more]
Randy Gregory and his agent, Peter Schaffer, weren’t going to get into a back and forth with the Cowboys over Gregory’s decision to not sign with Dallas but to instead jump to Denver. But since the Cowboys are complaining to reporters about what transpired, Schaffer has decided to tell Gregory’s story. Schaffer told PFT by [more]
Bill Belichick shipped off Shaq Mason for a paltry return. Why?
With Lucas Patrick joining the Bears, here's a look at where Chicago's offensive line depth stands.
Carl Nassib became the NFL's first openly gay active player last year when he came out in June. Now the defensive end is on the hunt for a new team.