Raiders trade Darren Waller to Giants for a third-round pick

The Giants’ offense is adding another weapon in the form of tight end Darren Waller.

The Raiders are trading Waller to the Giants for a third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. Trades cannot become official until the start of the league year tomorrow, but both sides have agreed to the deal.

The pick the Raiders are getting is No. 100 overall, the compensatory pick originally awarded to the Chiefs that Kansas City sent to the Giants for Kadarius Toney.

When healthy Waller has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL, with back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. But he played in only 11 games in 2021 and only nine in 2022. He also has a $12 million salary cap hit this season, another reason the Raiders may have decided to move on.

The Giants, however, think they’ve already got their offense heading in the right direction with franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, and now they’re adding a tight end to the mix as they hope to take a big step forward in 2023.

