Raiders Trade For Bills QB AJ McCarron

The Raiders traded for Bills backup quarterback AJ McCarron, the team announced Saturday.

In exchange for McCarron, the Bills received a 2019 5th round draft pick.

McCarron was rumored to be on the Bills' bubble ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline. He sat behind Nathan Peterman and first-round draft pick Josh Allen on the possible depth chart.

The 27-year-old backed up Andy Dalton for four years in Cincinnati before signing a two-year deal with Buffalo in March.

McCarron has made three career starts and thrown six touchdowns and two interceptions.