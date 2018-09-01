Raiders Trade For Bills QB AJ McCarron
The Raiders traded for Bills backup quarterback AJ McCarron, the team announced Saturday.
In exchange for McCarron, the Bills received a 2019 5th round draft pick.
McCarron was rumored to be on the Bills' bubble ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline. He sat behind Nathan Peterman and first-round draft pick Josh Allen on the possible depth chart.
The 27-year-old backed up Andy Dalton for four years in Cincinnati before signing a two-year deal with Buffalo in March.
McCarron has made three career starts and thrown six touchdowns and two interceptions.