Raiders Trade For Bills QB AJ McCarron

Emily Caron
Sports Illustrated

The Raiders traded for Bills backup quarterback AJ McCarron, the team announced Saturday.

In exchange for McCarron, the Bills received a 2019 5th round draft pick.

McCarron was rumored to be on the Bills' bubble ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline. He sat behind Nathan Peterman and first-round draft pick Josh Allen on the possible depth chart.

The 27-year-old backed up Andy Dalton for four years in Cincinnati before signing a two-year deal with Buffalo in March.

McCarron has made three career starts and thrown six touchdowns and two interceptions.

What to Read Next