Raiders trade '17 first-round pick Gareon Conley to Texans

We’re a little more than a week away from the NFL trade deadline, but we’ve already seen some players changing teams, including last week, when the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, another cornerback will be looking for housing in a new city.

The Oakland Raiders traded cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans. (AP/Eric Risberg)

Gareon Conley traded to Texans

Vic Tafur of the The Athletic reported that the Oakland Raiders are trading Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a 2020 third-round pick. Oakland plays at Houston on Sunday.

Conley was a first-round pick in 2017, taken 24th overall. He started six games this season, with one interception.

The Texans have been bit hard by the injury bug at cornerback, and effectively had just one healthy player at the position by the end of Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

