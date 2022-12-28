Raiders have tough decision to make with QB Derek Carr

After leading the Raiders to the playoffs last season, this was expected to be a career year for Derek Carr. Armed with weapons all over the field, the Raiders needed Carr to perform like one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

That hasn’t happened and it’s a big reason why the Raiders sit at 6-9 going into the final two weeks of the season. Worse yet, it appears Carr has taken a step backward as he leads the NFL in interceptions with 14.

The Raiders have a tough decision to make in regard to Carr this off-season. But they also must decide if it’s worth playing him over the final two games as his contract would lock in for the 2023 and 2024 seasons should he get hurt. Here is what ESPN’s Dan Graziano had to say about that potential decision:

“Frankly, if they’ve already decided to cut Carr, it would make some sense to sit him for the final two games, because that $40.4 million in 2023 and 2024 salary is guaranteed against injury, and the Raiders could be on the hook for it if he gets hurt. But if he does get to finish out the season, he’s under pressure to show the Raiders something.”

For the sake of flexibility, the Raiders would be wise to sit Carr. That doesn’t mean that he can’t return in 2023, but it gives the Raiders options. If he plays and gets hurt, the Raiders would almost have no choice but to bring him back next year regardless if there are better options out there.

Will they decide to bench their franchise quarterback for Weeks 17 and 18? That remains to be seen. But that’s going to be a really difficult decision for Josh McDaniels and company heading into the week.

