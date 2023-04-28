Raiders top pick Tyree Wilson wants other NFL edge rushers to emulate his game

At one point in Dave Ziegler’s press conference following round one, he was asked about what kind of impression he got from Tyree Wilson upon meeting him. The first word he used? “Humble.”

Increasingly that’s not a word I would necessarily use to describe him.

Not that there’s anything wrong with confidence, but Wilson seems to have plenty of it.

The day after his drafting, Wilson stood at the podium at Raiders headquarters in Henderson. Once again, sporting a blazer with open shirt to show off his icy chains, just as he had on draft night.

Just after he was selected by the Raiders at seven overall, he spoke of having a lot of areas of his game that need work. And Ziegler reiterated those areas in his press conference.

The primary criticisms seem to be that Wilson relies a lot on his tremendous physical gifts and, as Ziegler put it, he lacks “savvy” in his game.

The best technicians in the NFL take parts of other players’ games and implement them into theirs. He and Maxx Crosby already have a lot of similarities. Mostly their large wingspans and worth ethic.

My question posed for Wilson was if he studied any NFL pass rushers of whom he’d like to take parts of their game and implement them into his. His answer was pretty interesting.

“I want to be different than other pass rushers in the NFL,” Wilson replied. “I want to have my own ideal pass rush playing, and for other people to take bits and pieces from my game.”

That’s a pretty good goal to have, generally speaking. Surely it’s a goal many players have. They ultimately want to be the one others study to improve their game. Though, Wilson may be a ways away from that status.

For now, it may be smart for the rookie to focus on his weak areas and study those NFL players who excel in those areas. Because relying on his physical traits along at the next level is not an option.

Not to say that’s what he’s planning to do. He has indicated that he knows he has a lot of work ahead of him to make the transition from college to pros.

Being a student of the game and those who have dominated it before him would certainly help him in those efforts.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire