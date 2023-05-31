Raiders have a top-heavy roster entering 2023 season

The Raiders have no shortage of star talent entering the 2023 season. The offense had two All-Pro selections alone from last season and several other Pro Bowl selections. But who are the top three players on the roster going into this year?

In a recent article by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, he ranked every team’s top three players entering the 2023 season. That wasn’t a difficult exercise for the Raiders as the list included Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Maxx Crosby:

With how badly the Raiders have struggled, one might think this exercise would be tight for them. But there are a clear three in Adams, Jacobs and Crosby. Adams posted his third straight elite grade in 2022, which was also his fifth straight season of grading above 87.0. Over the past two seasons, Jacobs has the highest cumulative rushing grade (92.2) and the most missed tackles forced in the league (147). Crosby remains one of the few bright spots on Las Vegas’ defense. He has the most total pressures of any player in the league since 2021 (181).

Adams, Jacobs, and Crosby are all at or near the top of their respective positions, but they aren’t the only stars on the roster. Kolton Miller, Hunter Renfrow, and Chandler Jones have all been Pro Bowl players in the past and could easily make this list for other teams.

What the Raiders need to be successful in 2023 is for more of their role players to show up. If they can get viable play from players 10-53 on their roster, they will have a chance to make a run to the postseason this year.

