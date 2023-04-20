Raiders Top 5 biggest team needs heading into NFL Draft

We are a week away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. And since we know (don’t we?) that Best Player Available is a myth, let’s take a look at the positions the Raiders will be working the hardest to upgrade with their top pick at seven overall as well as one of their four picks in the first two days.

1. Cornerback

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With Nate Hobbs as the team’s only returning starter — and his best spot being the slot — the team was faced with needing two outside starters. Their answer was to bring in three cornerbacks, none of whom were full time starters last season. They seem to be looking for Brandon Facyson to start on one side, leaving the other side wide open. They need a cornerback desperately.

2. Guard

Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws as offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) provides coverage against Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (97) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This line had serious issues all season, despite Josh Jacobs’s elite season. Their answer? Bring back the worst of the bunch; Alex Bars. Dylan Parham seems to be looking like a solid pick in the third round last season, now they need to go after the position again on day two to upgrade the other guard spot.

3. Quarterback

HENDERSON, NEVADA – JULY 24: Quarterback Jarrett Stidham #3 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on as quarterback Nick Mullens #9 throws during training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 24, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Number three on the list of needs, but number one in our hearts. Getting the all-important signal caller at the top of this draft will be the Raiders’ top priority. It’s simply a matter of whether they can swing a deal to trade up to get one or hope someone they like is on the board at seven overall. Jimmy Garoppolo’s presence is the only thing keeping this position from topping the list of needs. He’s mainly an insurance plan.

4. Defensive interior

Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) gets the ball out ahead of pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It will be a successful time when the Raiders finally decide upgrading the interior defensive interior is a priority. Not sure if that’s possible in this draft with all their other needs, but, hey, if there is a surprise talent on the board when they pick, they should pull the trigger on him.

5. Tight end

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 26: Tight end Jesper Horsted #80 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half of a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

It’s been a while since tight end was placed among the top needs on this team. They enjoyed the one-two punch of Darren Waller and Foster Moreau for four seasons. Now they are both gone — Waller traded and Moreau not re-signed. It’s not a questions of *if* the Raiders take a tight end in this draft, but *when*.

Other positions to watch

Offensive tackle

They brought back Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle, but some viable competition would be a good idea.

Linebacker

Depth is an issue, plus we don’t know if Robert Spillane is the answer.

Edge rusher

Can’t have too many edge rushers and talent behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones would be valuable.

