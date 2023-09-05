Will the Raiders have a top-10 scoring offense in 2023?

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders are loaded with talent on offense. Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards last season as he was named a first-team All-Pro selection. Davante Adams had another incredible season, totaling over 1,500 yards and leading the league in touchdown receptions.

Together, they are among the best RB-WR duos in the league and it’s tough to put anyone ahead of them. The Raiders also added Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer this offseason to give them even more weapons in the passing game. Add in Pro Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow and it’s easy to see that this team is stacked on offense.

Could this be the year things finally click on that side of the ball? In a recent article by ESPN, Seth Walder predicted that the Raiders will have a top-10 scoring offense. Here is a snippet of what he said about the group going into the year:

Jimmy Garoppolo is playing behind a solid offensive line and has a great receiving combination in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Plus, the Raiders’ defense will be so bad, which will result in plenty of shootouts.

The defense being bad is a key part of Walder’s prediction this year. The Raiders play a ton of top-ranked offenses going into the 2023 season and they will likely play in a lot of high-scoring games. So the offense is going to have to score more points than usual.

The Raiders finally have the horsepower to be one of the league’s top offenses, especially now that the offensive line has been sorted out. But is Garoppolo the type of quarterback that can lead an elite offense? We shall certainly find out this season.

