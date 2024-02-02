Advertisement
Breaking News:

76ers star Joel Embiid has a meniscus injury in left knee, timetable for return unclear

Raiders to hire former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, per report

Jack Baer
Staff writer
·1 min read
1

The Las Vegas Raiders went with a notable name to fill their offensive coordinator slot.

The team is expected to his former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their next offensive coordinator under promoted head coach Antonio Pierce, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

This article will be updated with more information.