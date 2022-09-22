Raiders, Titans Week 3 Thursday injury report: C Andre James returns to practice

Today the Raiders got their first bit of good news on the injury front since the before the season opener. At the end of that season opener, they lost center Andre James to a concussion. One severe enough that he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital following the game.

As of week two James had still not passed the concussion protocol and thus missed their home opener last Sunday. But today, he cleared a big hurdle in the protocol and has returned to practice.

C Andre James and DT Bilal Nichols both returned to practice today for #Raiders pic.twitter.com/rKTQKfY1l5 — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 22, 2022

Also returning to practice was defensive tackle Bilal Nichols who was lost in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. Both James and Nichols were limited.

New to DNP were Neil Farrell Jr (shoulder) and Josh Jacobs (illness). Still not practicing were WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle), and Tre’von Moehrig (hip).

Missing for the Titans were DB Ugo Amadi, OLB Bud Dupree, T Taylor Lewan (knee), and OLB Ola Adelyi (neck).

