Raiders, Titans Week 3 final injury report: WR Hunter Renfrow, LB Denzel Perryman OUT

The Raiders and Titans are both banged up going into their meeting in Nashville on Sunday. For the Raiders, they will be without their 2021 leading receiver and leading tackler.

WR Hunter Renfrow, LB Denzel Perryman both ruled OUT for #Raiders pic.twitter.com/Vn46mZjGpT — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 23, 2022

Hunter Renfrow suffered a concussion on the final play of last Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Perryman will miss his second game since leaving the season opener with an ankle injury.

In addition, the Raiders have several players listed as Questionable. Center Andre James (concussion) returned to practice on Thursday, but was limited the pasts two days and was wearing a red non-contact jersey. He will have to complete the concussion protocol to play Sunday.

Likewise, Tre’von Moehrig saw his first practice since the season opener when he suffered a hip injury. He returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity.

Josh Jacobs has missed the past two days of practices with an illness. Bilal Nichols has practiced the past couple days.

The Titans ruled out LT Taylor Lewan, OLB Bud Dupree, DB Ugo Amadi, and OLB Ola Adeniyi. WR Kyle Phillips is Doubtful.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire