The Raiders badly need a win Sunday at home against the Titans.

But Vegas and several NFL experts aren't on Oakland's side.

Despite the game being played at the Coliseum, the Raiders are underdogs according to most oddsmakers.

With a win over the Titans, the Raiders will keep their slim playoff hopes alive. A loss gives Jon Gruden's team almost no chance of reaching the postseason.

Line

Caesars: Titans -3 (-105)

Consensus: Titans -3 (-106)

Westgate: Titans -2.5 (-120)

Wynn: Titans -2.5 (-120)







Predictions

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN.com: Raiders 23, Titans 21

Turron Davenport, ESPN.com: Titans 24, Raiders 17

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Titans 27, Raiders 13

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Raiders 23, Titans 20

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Titans 27, Raiders 17









Raiders-Titans odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 14 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area