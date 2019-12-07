Raiders-Titans odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 14 game
The Raiders badly need a win Sunday at home against the Titans.
But Vegas and several NFL experts aren't on Oakland's side.
Despite the game being played at the Coliseum, the Raiders are underdogs according to most oddsmakers.
With a win over the Titans, the Raiders will keep their slim playoff hopes alive. A loss gives Jon Gruden's team almost no chance of reaching the postseason.
Line
Caesars: Titans -3 (-105)
Consensus: Titans -3 (-106)
Westgate: Titans -2.5 (-120)
Wynn: Titans -2.5 (-120)
Predictions
Paul Gutierrez, ESPN.com: Raiders 23, Titans 21
Turron Davenport, ESPN.com: Titans 24, Raiders 17
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Titans 27, Raiders 13
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Raiders 23, Titans 20
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Titans 27, Raiders 17
