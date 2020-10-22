Raiders Thursday Injury Report: SS Johnathan Abram misses practice again

The Raiders held their second practice of the week as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. During their Thursday practice, all five of their starting offensive linemen remained out as they are quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns.

Starting strong safety Johnathan Abram did not practice on Thursday as he remains out due to close contact with Trent Brown. He was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the day, but he still has a chance to play assuming he produces several negative tests.

Here is the full injury report via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire:

#Raiders injury report unchanged from Wednesday. All starting OL and S Johnathan Abram not at practice for COVID contact. WR Bryan Edwards and CB Keisean Nixon still sidelined with injury. pic.twitter.com/rMNEftFCqV — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 22, 2020





We will continue to update the status of all the players listed above ahead of Week 7. Make sure to check back in at the Raiders Wire for all the latest injury news.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.