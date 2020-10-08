Raiders Thursday Injury Report: RT Trent Brown practices for second-straight day

After missing nearly all of the 2020 season, it looks like Trent Brown is inching his way back into the starting lineup. Brown practiced for the second-straight day on Thursday and was listed as “limited” once again.

The Raiders also got some good news in regards to wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. After being a limited participant on Wednesday, he was upgraded to “full” on Thursday. That means the rookie receiver is likely to play this week against Kansas City.

It’s also worth noting that starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins did not practice for the second-straight game. With fellow defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list, don’t be surprised if former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell sees more snaps at defensive tackle this weekend.

Here is the full injury report from Thursday’s practice via the Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders Wire’s Levi Damien:

Looks like WR Henry Ruggs III will be back vs #Chiefs. He was upgraded to full go in practice today #Raiders pic.twitter.com/PRpnqMFrMG — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 8, 2020





We will continue to update the injury statuses of Brown and Ruggs this week. Be sure to check back in at the Raiders Wire for all the latest injury news surrounding the team.

