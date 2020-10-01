Raiders Thursday Injury Report: CB Nevin Lawson listed as ‘limited’

The Raiders held their second practice of the week as they prepare to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

The only new change to the injury report was Nevin Lawson, who was listed as “limited.” He is expected to start in the place of rookie cornerback Damon Arnette.

We will continue to update the status of all of the injured players throughout the week. Make sure to check back here at the Raiders Wire for all of the latest news and updates from practice.

