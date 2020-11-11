Raiders' thriving offense to play key role in push for playoff spot

The Raiders exceeded expectations in the first half of the season because of their success in the most simple of metrics.

“If you can pick up first downs, you can win in the NFL,” Pro Football Focus analyst Eric Eager said. “It’s hard to lose consistently when you can move the football. Look at the Bears. They can’t move the ball. They have a great defense and have played an easy schedule, but they’re 5-4.”

The Raiders haven’t had that issue. They are in the top half of the NFL at 371.6 yards per game on offense despite playing one of the more difficult schedules.

