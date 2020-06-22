The Raiders have undergone a near complete overhaul since the arrival of head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock, and it has created their most competitive roster in years. There are several brewing position battles heading into training camp, which could lead to some surprising roster and starting lineup decisions.

Among the positions to keep an eye on is quarterback, where the addition of Lynn Bowden, a former college quarterback and current rookie running back, could impact how many quarterbacks the Raiders keep on the roster.

The presence of Bowden and his ability to command the playbook and master multiple roles could also squeeze newly acquired running back Devontae Booker off the roster.

How Raiders third-round pick Lynn Bowden could impact 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area