Should the Raiders think about Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai in Round 1?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcus Mosher
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 2021 draft class represents a salient milestone for the Gruden/Mayock regime in Las Vegas. Their third draft class together will play a crucial role in the future of the franchise.

Before you comment below, I know it is way too early to have this conversation. The draft is still over a month away. There haven’t been many pro days (and there won’t be a combine). Free agency hasn’t started yet. I understand all of that. I still think that this is a conversation that is worth having because I think that there is a player that Gruden and Mayock are going to think very highly of.

Before we have a conversation on what the Raiders WILL do let’s take a look at what they HAVE done. In their first draft class together the Raiders were blessed with three first-round picks, a haul that is practically unheard of in this day and age.

With their first pick, Gruden and Mayock shocked the world by taking Clemson EDGE defender Clelin Ferrell fourth overall in the 2019 draft. Ferrell was considered by most draft experts as a mid-first-round pick at best. There wasn’t a single analyst, fan, or NFL personnel executive outside of the Raiders organization that saw that pick coming.

The fact of the matter is that Ferrell’s film wasn’t the film of a top-five draft pick. That’s not to say that Ferrell was a bad choice or that Mayock and Gruden made a mistake but it is a selection that warrants examination.

So if Ferrell didn’t have top-five film, then why was he taken so early? Over the last couple of years, the answer to that question has become slightly more clear. We are fortunate to have acquired a large sample size in terms of data to analyze what Mayock and Gruden look for in first-round picks.

In their two draft classes, they have made five first-round picks. The aforementioned Ferrel was joined by Alabama running back Josh Jacobs and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. In 2020 the Raiders select Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette in the first round.

These players all have a few things in common. First, they all play for big-time Power-5 programs: Clemson, Alabama (x2), Mississippi State, and Ohio State. Second, they all played positions of need. GMs will tell you repeatedly that they will draft the best player on their board regardless of need, the fact of the matter is that the board accounts for positions of need and in every instance, the Raiders have picked players that could all start at their position in year one.

One of the main reasons cited for the Ferrell selection was his ability to play true 4-3 defensive end. Scheme fit and positional need played a huge role in that selection. The third trend that we see is an emphasis on leadership. Gruden and Mayock spoke ad nauseam about changing the culture for the Raiders. They spoke about bringing in players that could lead by example and bring a winning mentality and relentless effort onto the football field.

Regardless of what you think of Mayock and Gruden’s first couple of draft classes, they have made their priorities clear both in their words and in their actions.

Now that that’s all out of the way, who might the Raiders look to draft in 2021? First, let’s start by taking a look at positions of need. The offense was pretty productive in 2020 and the defense was historically bad. Add in the fact that the team is bringing in a brand new defensive coordinator and scheme that will require significant personnel changes.

Drafting an off-ball LB doesn’t make a ton of sense considering how much money is tied up in Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. They could use some help in the defensive backfield but there is a decent chance that none of the top tier cornerbacks fall and at this point and there isn’t a safety in this class that makes a lot of sense this early in the first round.

Along the interior defensive line, the story is similar, there isn’t a clear first-round talent in this class. An argument could be made for an offensive tackle, that is an idea that warrants exploring at some point in the future but with as bad as the offense was last year, I would hope that they would address that side of the ball. That leaves pass rush.

In his introductory press conference new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley echoed the importance of pass rushers in his scheme “If you can affect the quarterback, you have a good chance to help your team make it to that level that you’re all shooting for and then you know what goes on from there. That’s why I think upfront is so important.”

So let’s look at pass rushers that go to big-time schools. We will just call this power five schools for now. That is a pretty big list.

I started my evaluation of the 2021 draft class with EDGE rushers. I expected to be underwhelmed based on what I have heard about the depth of that position this year but I was pleasantly surprised.

There are several really talented pass rushers this year. It will be tough to know where my rankings fall before athletic testing results are available and SURGE calculations can be performed, but there will almost certainly be several players that warrant first-round selection.

During film study, I found one EDGE rusher that just felt like a Raiders draft pick. Joseph Ossai isn’t my top-ranked EDGE in this year’s class, but he will end up near the top of the list and he checks all of the boxes for the Raiders. Ossai is an incredible athlete and pass rusher that could fit in well to the SAM linebacker role in the Raider’s new defensive scheme.

I wrote an article on the specifics of that scheme but suffice to say Ossai could succeed there. Check that box. In addition to addressing a need for the defense, Ossai is also coming out of a Power-5 school. While Texas hasn’t had the same kind of success in recent years as other top-flight programs, it is certainly a program that carries weight and respect. Check that box. Finally, leadership and effort. Ossai is well known as a vocal and emotional leader for the Longhorns, and I challenge you to find a play that Ossai took off. Check that box.

Ossai is a supremely talented pass rusher that wins with his hands, his unstoppable effort, and his explosive first step. Ossai may not be as athletic as some other pass rushers in this class such as Kwity Paye or Carlos Basham but he posted really impressive numbers at his pro day including a 41.5” vertical at 256 pounds. He also doesn’t necessarily have the same level of strength as a guy like Gregory Rousseau, or the bend of Azeez Ojulari. That’s all fine, Ossai still knows how to get to the QB and generate a pass rush.

And yes, I know some of you will be concerned with his Oklahoma State film, but Teven Jenkins is a very good football player in his own right, and despite getting beat by Jenkins a few times in that game, Ossai still made plenty of plays – including a game-winning sack in overtime against Jenkins. We will talk about that play later.

Here are a handful of plays that demonstrate what Ossai can bring to the table. In my opinion, Ossai’s three most valuable traits as a pass rusher are his motor, his hands, and his explosive first step.

Motor is an underrated trait for NFL EDGE defenders. It is one of the reasons that Maxx Crosby had double-digit sacks in his rookie season despite making the jump from Eastern Michigan. Good things happen when you’re around the football and Ossai often is. I never see Ossai give up on a play or really ever even slow down. And his ability to maintain this level of effort throughout an entire game and even into overtime is a testament to the work he puts in during the week when it comes to strength and conditioning.

Here we see a play against Texas Tech in overtime. The running back is trying to catch a swing pass from the QB, traveling to the offense’s left-hand side (i.e. away from Ossai). Ossai continues to rally to the ball to scoop up a game-winning fumble.

Here against Oklahoma State, we see the TE on the offense’s right attempting to down block Ossai. Despite being held and fighting off the TE, Ossai is able to track down Chuba Hubbard from the backside and make a TFL.

This is one of the plays that really epitomizes the sheer effort that he plays with. He takes on a pulling guard to maintain the EDGE as the force player. When the play continues down the field, Ossai sprints past his teammates and the Oklahoma offense to not only make the tackle but also punch the ball out and force a turnover.

Next, let’s talk about Ossai’s hand usage during his pass rush. In a lot of instances, the timing and proficiency of an EDGE defender’s hand technique can really separate good players from great players, and it is often one of the skills that take the longest to develop for athletes making the jump to the NFL.

Here we see Ossai’s proficiency using his hands. He is rushing against the left tackle taking an inside path to the QB. The tackle is slightly off balance and strikes his hands too early. Ossai takes advantage by swiping the tackle’s hands and using an inside swim to pursue upfield. He isn’t able to finish the sack, but he gets pressure and forces an off-platform throw.

This is a play that may not look like much initially, but it’s important to understand what Ossai is capable of as a run defender. Ossai is lined up against the left tackle, he quickly engages and sets a firm EDGE. When he realizes that the RB is going to cut back inside, Ossai is able to quickly extend his arms, disengage from the LT, and make a tackle for only a short gain.

There are a lot of EDGE defenders that struggle to disengage quickly enough to make that play. Despite being outweighed by about 60 pounds, Ossai is able to really control this rep.

Finally, let’s talk about explosion. Ossai isn’t necessarily the most explosive pass rusher in this draft class but his first step is certainly dynamic enough to win at the next level. A quick first step and the ability to convert speed to power are desirable traits for the SAM position in Gus Bradley’s defense and Ossai certainly possesses those skills.

Here we see Ossai playing over the right tackle. He explodes out of his stance and attacks the half-man, using his speed and another nice swim move to generate quick pressure and QB hit.

Finally, here is one of my favorite plays by Ossai. On the last play of overtime vs Oklahoma State, Ossai is lined up in a wide-9 alignment. He beats Teven Jenkins around the corner and sprints upfield to make a diving sack to win the game.

I really enjoyed listening to Ossai describe his thought process during this play, in an interview that can be found here. I linked the time stamp to where he talks about this play in particular, but the whole interview is a good listen.

Ossai is not a perfect prospect, but he has traits that I would bet on succeeding. He really checks all of the boxes that the Gruden and Mayock regime have looked for in past drafts. If the draft was today, I would expect Joseph Ossai to be a Raider.

Written by Seth Murphy. You can follow him on Twitter @SethMurphyBBD.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 free agents who played under Raiders new DC Gus Bradley

    10 free agents who played under Raiders new DC Gus Bradley

  • Report: Rams trying to re-sign Leonard Floyd before free agency

    The Rams are trying to get Leonard Floyd under contract before free agency begins.

  • Grading the 2021 NFL free agency signings

    A running list of all free agent signings along with immediate grades for each of them.

  • Raiders select PSU LB Micah Parsons in latest Draft Network mock

    Raiders select PSU LB Micah Parsons in latest Draft Network mock

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal the cute Mother's Day cards their children made for Princess Diana

    Check out the cards the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children - George, Louis, Charlotte - they make every year for their late grandmother.

  • Colts’ updated draft order following compensatory picks

    Here are the Colts' picks for 2021.

  • Aljamain Sterling: ‘I don’t feel like a true champion’

    After arguably the most bizarre title change in UFC history, newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling gave his response to the MMA community on his podcast “The Weekly Scraps” following his DQ victory over Petr Yan at UFC 259. While Yan clearly delivered an illegal knee to Sterling, who by definition was a grounded fighter, many MMA fans, commentators, and fighters criticized Sterling for embellishing his reaction to the knee. Sterling addressed whether or not he felt like a true champion and also criticized Yan for his knowledge (or lack thereof) of the rules along with making the decision to knee him in that position altogether. “Just so you guys know, I don’t feel like I am the champ because obviously I didn’t win this the way I wanted to win it. But rules are in place for a reason, and it’s mind boggling to me to know that a guy like Yan, of his caliber, can get to the highest of the highs, become a world champion, and still make mistakes like that,” Sterling said. “Not knowing when an opponent is down, having to ask your coach if an opponent is down? Like, what? I was told that he’s done this before in the past. I have to find the fight so I can actually pull it up and verify for myself if this is true or not. But it is kind of crazy that he would go back and do something like that again if true.” https://www.mmaweekly.com/espn-releases-footage-of-petr-yans-corner-after-controversial-illegal-knee Petr Yan's Russian fans 'are a little overboard' Sterling also lectured Yan’s Russian fan base on their lack of medical knowledge regarding their criticism of the severity of “Funkmaster’s” head injury. He also mentioned he received death threats from them as well, but did not seem all too concerned. “I respect that you guys like to support your own. Maybe that is something that I do admire about the Russian fan base. You guys will support your own no matter what. You guys are a little overboard in terms of crazy; in terms of like the death threats and stuff. That’s a little crazy, but I do respect that you guys support your athletes,” Sterling said. “With that being said, you guys aren’t freaking doctors. You don’t know anything about concussions. Just because I got a CT scan and they said I was cleared does not mean I wasn’t concussed.” What went through Aljamain Sterling's mind following the illegal knee? Sterling also referenced the first two times he was knocked out, likening the knee from Yan to the prior instances. The Funkmaster said he was delirious and could not exactly recall what referee Mark Smith said to him while he was on the ground after eating the knee from Yan. However, Sterling said he remembered asking how much time he had because he wanted to continue. As previously mentioned, many people within the MMA community criticized Sterling for potentially embellishing how bad his head injury was from that illegal knee rather than criticizing Yan for throwing the illegal knee to begin with. Sterling stayed on the ground for an extended period of time after the fact and provided context regarding his frame of mind in that moment. “‘The fight’s going to be a no-contest. Dana’s going to say he was losing that fight in the fourth round, so why should we use him again? We already know the direction the fight was heading, and so we’re going to move on from this,’” Sterling said. “These are all the thoughts going through my head, ‘I’m never going to get the opportunity again, I’m going to have to win three or four more fights to get back to this position to ever challenge for a world title again. So those thoughts were going through my head, not, ‘I’m going to become world champion.’” Aljamain Sterling punches Petr Yan at UFC 259 | Photo courtesy of UFC & Getty Aljamain Sterling now angling for a fight with Henry Cejudo After the fight ended, a picture surfaced on social media of Sterling celebrating with friends and family with the belt on his shoulder. Yan posted a tweet with this photo, mocking Sterling in the process. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368737036262273024?s=20 The pair have gone back and forth since trading shots on social media. While one can assume from a purist’s standpoint that it is in the promotion’s best interest to book a rematch between Sterling and Yan, Sterling also posted a video facing off with former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, saying he’d be open to skipping a rematch with Yan in favor of that bout. https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368722368990875650?s=20 Either way, this new bantamweight saga is far from over, regardless of whoever is next in line for a shot at Sterling’s new title. TRENDING > Dana White defends Monster Energy after Dominick Cruz calls out one of the company’s executives Dana White addresses Petr Yan's illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • 2021 NFL salary cap reportedly set at $182.5M in first decrease since 2011

    The NFL salary cap will decrease for the first time since 2011, the season after the uncapped year.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • March Madness: 4 teams coaches are expecting to flop in NCAA tournament

    Yahoo Sports spoke with a dozen coaches this weekend about teams they felt were set up to fail in this NCAA tournament.

  • Di Maria leaves PSG game after reports of home break-in

    Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria was substituted during his team's French league game amid unconfirmed reports his home had been burglarized with his family inside.

  • How Bulls' Coby White, Wendell Carter Jr. responded positively to demotion

    Billy Donovan couldn't have scripted a better outcome than what happened Sunday night at the United Center.

  • Here are the signals Saints sent in their phantom $140 million extension with Taysom Hill

    Hill appears to be in the running to take over for the retired Drew Brees next season. This doesn’t mean that Jameis Winston won’t be part of a QB runoff for the Saints in 2021.

  • Bryson DeChambeau explains surreal fourth hole: 'I've never done that'

    Bryson DeChambeau explains what happened when everything went wrong on the fourth hole Sunday at The Players.

  • At 47 years fun, Lee Westwood enjoying impressive run of form

    At 47 years old, Lee Westwood not only possesses now two straight runner-up finishes on Tour but also incredible perspective.

  • Packers teammates couldn’t be more excited about Aaron Jones’ new deal

    No one was more excited about the new deal for running back Aaron Jones than his teammates with the Green Bay Packers.

  • Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards’ post-fight comments: ‘You ain’t getting a title fight’

    Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards for calling for a title shot rather than a rematch.

  • NFL rumors: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts spotted working out with free agent wide receiver

    Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is getting in shape for the 2021 NFL season, and his workout buddies are very interesting. By Adam Hermann