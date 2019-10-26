Raiders-Texans odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 8 game

It's another week to put your money where your mouth is. So where do the Raiders stand in their Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans?

For starters, the Texans are coming off a loss to the Indianapolis Colts where quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a couple of interceptions -- a common recent theme for him.

Raiders' rookie running back Josh Jacobs looks to throw another wrench in the Texans' plans and continue to be a top 10 in the league at the position.

Here are the betting lines and odds from Sportsline with the Texans favored.

Line

Caesars: HOU -6 (-110)

Consensus: HOU -6.5 (-110)

Westgate: HOU -6 (-110)

Wynn: HOU -6.5 (-110)







Here's how NFL writers around the country see the Raiders-Texans matchup shaking out:

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Raiders 23, Texans 21

Sarah Barshop, ESPN: Texans 20, Raiders 17

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Texans 30, Raiders 28

Mike Florio, PFT: Texans 27, Raiders 23

Michael David Smith, PFT: Texans 34, Raiders 13









