Raiders, Texans final Week 7 injury report: TE Darren Waller OUT with hamstring injury

It’s official: the Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller when they face the Texans Sunday. The Pro Bowler has been ruled OUT for the game with a hamstring injury.

Two other receivers are Questionable for the Raiders with Mack Hollins dealing with a heel injury and Hunter Renfrow a hip injury. LB Jayon Brown is also Questionable with a hamstring injury.

Foster Moreau was upgraded to a full participant in Friday’s practice, and was removed from the injury report. Good timing too, with the Raiders without Waller.

The Texans had a late addition to the injury report this week with DL Jonathan Greenard suffering a calf injury. He missed Friday’s practice and has been ruled OUT as well.

