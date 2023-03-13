Raiders, Texans are “expected to pursue” Jimmy Garoppolo

We already know the Texans are considering quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said so last week. In addition to the Texans, the Raiders reportedly are expected to pursue Garoppolo, too.

Here’s the tweet from Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the likely product of a text from Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee: “When the negotiating window for free agency opens in under an hour, the Texans and Raiders are expected to pursue former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per league sources. Jets also could get in, but they’re in wait-and-see mode right now.”

The Jets are waiting because Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t said whether he’ll agree to accept a trade to the Jets. And this is a tangible example of how the delicate genius is holding the Jets (and the Packers) hostage with his delayed decision-making process.

Garoppolo’s contract, which surely will be characterized in initial reports as being worth more than it is, will say plenty about whether he’s a long-term option, a short-term bridge, or maybe even a temporary solution until a rookie gets up to speed.

It’s hard to imagine Garoppolo preferring that approach, given that he said after the 2021 season in San Francisco that he wouldn’t wish the experience on anyone.

Really, unless someone is going to give Garoppolo a major commitment on a multi-year deal, the better approach could be to go to Miami and serve as the No. 2 to Tua Tagovailoa. Garoppolo said last year that the Dolphins were in the mix to trade for him.

