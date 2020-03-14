The Raiders have moved to hold onto six of their exclusive rights free agents.

Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group reports that the team has tendered wide receiver Keelan Doss, long snapper Trent Sieg, kicker Daniel Carlson, conerback D.J. Killings, safety Dallin Leavitt and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga. The players can’t talk to other teams once tendered, so they’ll likely be signing back with the Raiders soon.

Carlson made 19-of-26 field goals and 34-of-36 extra points in his first full season of the team while Doss caught 11 passes for 133 yards in eight appearances. Leavitt had 10 tackles in 15 games, Sieg played in all 16 games and Valoaga was claimed off of waivers in December. Killings spent the entire season on injured reserve.

The Raiders have two other exclusive rights free agents — cornerback Makinton Dorleant and guard Cameron Hunt — who have not been tendered at this point.

Raiders tender six exclusive rights free agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk