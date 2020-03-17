Raiders tender David Sharpe

The Raiders have moved to hold onto offensive tackle David Sharpe.

Sharpe is set for restricted free agency and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has tendered him at the original round level. Sharpe entered the league as a fourth-round pick, which would be Las Vegas’ compensation if another team signs him away this offseason.

If Sharpe signs the tender, he’ll make $2.133 million for the 2020 season.

Sharpe was waived ahead of the 2018 season and returned to the Raiders after spending a couple of months with the Texans. He played in nine games last season and made a pair of starts.

