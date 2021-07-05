Raiders TE Darren Waller says he’s willing to mentor Tim Tebow if needed

New Jacksonville Jaguars addition Tim Tebow didn’t get to attend the league’s recent tight end summit due to being a late preseason signing, but it appears he has many veterans willing to help him learn his new position. Among them is Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller, who made a transition to tight end himself (from receiver) once he was drafted out of Georgia Tech.

“If [Tebow] thinks he can learn from me, then I’d love to help him and help make his transition smoother,” Waller said. “I tried to find any information I could from watching guys play or asking people when I moved. So I’d love to continue to pass that on and help him be a better player.”

The Jags made the decision to sign Tebow on May 20 and it came with a lot of backlash. However, things have simmered down since and it’s good to see other tight ends in the NFL willing to help the former quarterback out.

Tebow’s chances to make the roster don’t seem great, but practice squad could be an option for him as reporters have said he doesn’t look completely out of place for a newcomer at the position. With training camp coming up, fans will probably get a closer look at him for themselves as the Jags and the NFL ramp things up to prepare for the regular season.