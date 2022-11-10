Raiders TE Darren Waller placed on IR, will miss at least four games

Darren Waller just can’t seem to stay healthy. After missing most of training camp with a hamstring injury, Waller re-aggravated his hamstring in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Chiefs. He has not played since then and it will be a while before we see him again.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders are placing Waller on the injured reserve list, meaning that he will miss at least four more games. He’ll be eligible to return to the field in Week 14 when the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Raiders are placing TE Darren Waller on injured reserve, per source. Waller aggravated his hamstring injury and the team believes this will give him four weeks to get it healthy and come back to finish the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2022

Waller has caught just 16 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown this season in four games. It’s the second season in a row that he has dealt with injuries and it’s severely impacted his play. Look for fourth-year tight end Foster Moreau to start again in his place.

