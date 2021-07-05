Raiders TE Darren Waller offers to help Tim Tebow make move to tight end

One of the most out-of-left-field storylines from this offseason was the Jacksonville Jaguars signing Tim Tebow as he looks to make the late-career switch to tight end. Not only has Tebow never played tight end before, but he last played in the NFL in 2012 before switching to baseball.

Tebow did not receive an invite to the tight end summit that recently took place, but one of the league’s best at the position doesn’t mind helping him out.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Darren Waller expressed a willingness to help Tebow make the switch to tight end. Here is what the Pro Bowl tight end had to say about mentoring Tebow:

“If (Tebow) thinks he can learn from me, then I’d love to help him and help make his transition smoother, I tried to find any information I could from watching guys play or asking people when I moved. So I’d love to continue to pass that on and help him be a better player.”

Waller also mentioned that Tebow is a fantastic athlete and that he will “find a way” to be successful in the NFL. If that were to happen, it would be one of the most surprising comeback stories in NFL history as Tebow is set to turn 34 in August.

The odds are certainly stacked against Tebow, but any tips and tricks that he could learn from Waller about the position certainly couldn’t hurt his chances.