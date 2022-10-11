Raiders TE Darren Waller leaves Monday night game vs Chiefs with hamstring injury

The Raiders needed all their weapons in their Monday Night matchup with the Chiefs. Before halftime they lost one of them.

Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury and left the game. When the team came back out for the second half, Waller was not longer suited up.

Second tight end Foster Moreau is inactive with a knee injury, leaving just Waller and Jesper Horsted as the only active tight ends on the Raiders roster.

Waller didn’t have a catch in the game prior to leaving with the injury. Since then Horsted has had a five-yard catch.

Hopefully the injury is not too serious. Should it be a minor strain, Waller will have the bye week to allow it to heal.

