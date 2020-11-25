Raiders TE Darren Waller leads NFL in red zone catches through Week 11

The red zone has been a trouble spot for the Raiders in recent years. Or, should I say *had* been a trouble spot. They’re not having those troubles as much this season. A big reason why — both literally and figuratively — is the presence of elite tight end Darren Waller.

The 6-6, 255-pounder has hauled in a league-best 14 red zone catches this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Leaders in red zone receptions:

1. Darren Waller – 14

T-2. Davante Adams – 13

T-2. Adam Thielen – 13

4. Mike Evans – 11

5. Tyreek Hill – 10 pic.twitter.com/hMh57n5g6S — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2020

You might notice he is the only tight end in the top five of this category, making it even more impressive.

Two of Waller’s 14 red zone catches came Sunday night against the Chiefs. One was a wide-open 3-yard touchdown catch and the other was a 7-yard catch that put them at the one-yard line to set up their final touchdown. Both were go-ahead scores in the fourth quarter.

Five of his 14 red zone catches went for touchdowns this season. Overall Waller has 60 catches this season for 519 yards and five touchdowns.