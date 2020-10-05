Raiders TE Darren Waller fined $30,000 for not wearing mask during fundraiser

A few weeks ago, superstar tight end Darren Waller held a fundraiser to help support youth to overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol. That event helped raised thousands of dollars to Waller’s charity.

Unfortunately, the fundraiser got a ton of bad attention as Waller and several of his Raiders’ teammates did not wear a mask at the event. After pictures and videos of the event were leaked, Derek Carr expressed his regret for not wearing a mask.

Today, the NFL handed down several finds to those players in attendance, including a $30,000 fine for Waller. The other teammates who were at the event were each fined $15,000, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Raiders TE Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and several teammates were fined $15,000 each for attending Waller’s recent fundraiser, at which some were photographed without masks, sources tell me, @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2020





While Waller and his teammates had their hearts in the right place trying to help raise money for local youths, they made a mistake by not wearing masks. As we saw this weekend with the Titans and Patriots, a few missteps here or there could potentially cause the whole NFL season to fall apart. Everyone in the organization needs to continue to do a better job of protecting themselves or the fines will continue to mount up.

