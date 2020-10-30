Raiders TE Darren Waller among elite company since 2019 breakout season

After a breakout season in 2019, tight end Darren Waller is on pace to catch more passes and score more touchdowns this season than he did last year. Over the last 22 games, he’s developed into the Raiders’ most valuable weapon on offense as he’s become Derek Carr’s most trusted receiver.

Waller has also developed into one of the league’s best tight ends. Only four tight ends have eclipsed over 1,000 yards since the start of last season and only one (Travis Kelce) has more receiving yards than Waller (1,490). Take a look at the top five tight ends in receiving yards since the start of the 2019 season:

1. Travis Kelce – 1,730

2. Darren Waller – 1,490

3. George Kittle – 1,488

4. Mark Andrews – 1,095

5. Austin Hooper – 992

Waller is still learning the position as this is just his third year playing tight end at any level. However, there has been consistent growth from him over the last three seasons and he is well on his way to becoming a Pro Bowl selection for the first time in his career.

If the Raiders have any hopes of making the playoffs this season, they are going to need to lean on their superstar tight end in big games. Week 8 is a perfect example of a game in which Waller will need to make his presence known early.

Look for Waller to see double-digit targets in week 8 against the Browns in what is turning into a must-win game for the Raiders.

