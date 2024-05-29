Raiders TE Brock Bowers ranked as No. 14 tight end in NFL heading into 2024 season

It won’t be long before Brock Bowers is one of the top tight ends in the NFL. That’s certainly what the Raiders hope, at least. They drafted him at No. 13 because they believe he is a special player and a significant upgrade over Michael Mayer.

Just how long will it take before Bowers is considered one of the best tight ends in the league? No one knows for sure, but the recent success of Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid suggests that it could happen pretty quickly.

In a recent article by John Kosko of Pro Football Focus, he ranked the top 32 tight ends in the NFL heading into the 2024 season. That list included rookies, which meant that Bowers appeared on the list at No. 14. Here is what the site had to say about the former Georgia tight end:

There is a bit of a projection here, but Bowers comes in as arguably the best tight end prospect in decades. The Raiders drafted Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2022 draft, but the potential upside with Bowers was tough to pass on.

It won’t be a shock at all to see Bowers finish second on the team in targets in 2024. They are going to get him the football early and often, as they should. Bowers is one of the most dynamic tight ends to enter the NFL in a long time and he should have a big impact right away for Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire