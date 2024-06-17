Raiders TE Brock Bowers makes big impression during offseason workouts

One of the most surprising picks in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft was the selection of Brock Bowers by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders didn’t have a need at tight end, but he was so clearly the best player available that they had to select him.

And so far, so good for Bowers and the Raiders. In a recent article by ESPN, they wrote about every first-round pick and how they have performed in the offseason program. Here is what the site had to say about Bowers’ performance during OTAs and minicamp:

Bowers glides when he runs, his stride resembling that of a free-flowing wideout more than a stereotypical lumbering tight end. And when not hauling in passes in practice, he has caught the attention of three-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who is so impressed with Bowers’ no-nonsense attitude off the field he gave him a nickname.

Adams gave Bowers the nickname “BM,” which stands for “Business Man.” While it’s not a great nickname for various reasons, it does show how quickly Bowers has won over his teammates. And once the pads come on, Bowers should look even more impressive.

If there were any concerns about his game transferring over to the NFL level, that stopped in OTAs. He already looks like one of the best athletes on the field and is poised for a monster rookie season.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire