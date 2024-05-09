Raiders TE Brock Bowers invited to NFLPA Rookie Premiere

It’s that time again. The NFL Player Association’s annual reminder they don’t view defenders and linemen as “marketable”.

It’s the NFLPA Rookie Premiere! Where select rookies get to learn about the marketing world, autograph merchandise, and get to don and take pictures in the uniform of their new NFL club for the first time.

It’s also all about offensive skill position players. The Raiders drafted on of them in this year’s draft — TE Brock Bowers. And so he’s the only Raiders player invited. He is also one of just two tight ends invited. The other being Texas’s Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Rimington Award Winner as the nation’s best center Jackson Powers-Johnson? Not invited. Along with all other offensive linemen. Not a one was invited.

Jim Thorpe Award Winner as the nation’s top defensive back Trey Taylor? Not invited. Along with all other DB’s in this draft including first round picks Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold.

Only two defenders were invited — Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner and UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu.

So, of the 40 drafted rookies invited, 36 of them are either a quarterback, running back, or wide receiver. You know, “marketable”.

Here is the full list:

The NFLPA invited 40 players to its annual rookie premiere in Los Angeles from May 16-19. A list provided by the union to teams of players invited, which includes the top 4 draft picks from Caleb Williams to Marvin Harrison Jr. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/2zOWBqmyGr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 9, 2024

