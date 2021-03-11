Should the Raiders target free-agent FS John Johnson II?

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
The Raiders are expected to be active in the free-agent market once again this offseason as they look to improve their offensive line and defense. One position that is expected to be targeted is free safety as Gus Bradley’s defense relies on that player to cover the deep third of the field.

But with Justin Simmons, Marcus Williams and Marcus Maye already off the market due to the franchise tag, who is the next name for the team to consider? Well, allow me to introduce you to John Johnson II of the Los Angeles Rams.

In a recent offseason simulation done by ESPN, Johnson ended up with the Raiders on a four-year deal worth $50 million. Here is what Pro Football Focus had to say him as a player after four years in the NFL:

“Johnson has fallen off the free-agent radar a bit after an injury-plagued 2019 season, but make no mistake, he’s an elite safety when healthy. His greatest contribution is also the most important one, as he’s a truly dominant cover safety when called upon. His 85.6 coverage grade ranked fourth among safeties during the regular season, marking the third time in four seasons he was at or above 84.9… Johnson is on a tear to close his contract year. Johnson is PFF’s third-highest-graded safety, with an 85.3 grade on the season.”

Johnson might just be the top-ranked safety left on the market and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Raiders had him high on their list. It also doesn’t hurt that Johnson teased that the Raiders could be interested in him during a live stream back in January.

Unlike Lamarcus Joyner, Johnson is still in the prime of his career and is a free safety only in the NFL. Expect him to get a big deal in free agency and for the Raiders to be among the final suitors.

