Raiders’ Takk McKinley out, Vic Beasley could play vs. Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons opted to let linebacker Vic Beasley walk during the 2020 free agency period, and later released defensive end Takk McKinley in Week 9. Both Beasley and McKinley were formerly first-round picks that flamed out after promising starts with the team.

Beasley would go on to sign with the Tennessee Titans, but was released after five games. McKinley was claimed by several teams but stayed on waivers due to multiple physicals. Atlanta’s Week 12 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, signed both players earlier this week.

According to Vegas Nation reporter Vincent Bonsignore, Beasley has a chance to play this weekend if activated from the practice squad. However, McKinley has already been ruled out and will be placed on injured reserve by the Raiders with a groin injury.

Vic Beasley a possibility for @Raiders against @Falcons. Takk McKinley won’t travel to Atlanta — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) November 27, 2020

The Falcons will look for their fourth win of the year on Sunday as they attempt to keep their extremely thin playoff chances alive for another week.

