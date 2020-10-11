Raiders takeaways: What we learned from stunning 40-24 win vs. Chiefs

What we learned from Raiders' stunning upset win vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

1. Signature win for Carr

The knock against Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was that his ceiling was only so high. He could put up Pro Bowl-type numbers and win a decent number of games, but wasn’t capable of elevating a team to a championship level.

Not that Carr put all those questions to rest with this victory, but he certainly took a major step forward in silencing his doubters.

He could’ve been rattled after a first-quarter interception led to a Kansas City touchdown and 14-3 lead. But Carr didn’t panic and responded with three consecutive touchdown drives to put the Raiders in front 24-21 and let the Chiefs know they weren’t going anywhere.