Raiders takeaways: What we learned in ghastly 43-6 loss to Falcons

What we learned in Raiders' ghastly blowout loss to Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 43-6 loss at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

1. Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes

Even against NFL teams with losing records, making a series of major errors is an invitation to defeat.

The Raiders made more than their share against the Falcons, who were 3-7 entering the game.

Just in the first half alone:

— The Raiders went for a fourth-and-1, but called for a deep pitch to Josh Jacobs rather than a faster-developing play. He was stuffed, and the Falcons took advantage to convert the turnover on downs into a field goal.

— On the ensuing Raiders drive, quarterback Derek Carr fumbled, resulting in another Falcons field goal.

— The Raiders converted a fourth-and-3 with a 36-yard pass to Henry Ruggs to Atlanta’s 3-yard line for a prime scoring opportunity. But holding and hands-to-the-face penalties pushed them back. An apparent fumble by Jacobs was overturned on a questionable replay decision, and the Raiders salvaged a field goal but nothing more.

— Atlanta was forced to settle for another field goal, but Dallin Leavitt was called for roughing the kicker on the errant kick. The Falcons took advantage to score a touchdown and take a 13-3 lead.