Raiders takeaways: What we learned in disappointing 45-20 loss to Bucs

What we learned in Raiders' disappointing loss to Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

1. No pressure, no chance.

The defenses that have had the most success against Bucs quarterback Tom Brady over the years have been the ones that have made him uncomfortable in the pocket.

Brady look more than relaxed against the Raiders, and even at 43 he can carve up even the best defense — which Las Vegas is not.

His 33-yard touchdown pass to Scott Miller with 17 seconds left in the first half hit the wide receiver perfectly in stride in the left corner of the end zone with little if any room to spare.