Raiders takeaways: What we learned in crushing 35-31 loss to Chiefs

What we learned in Raiders' crushing home loss to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

1. Making an early statement

Conventional wisdom was the Chiefs would roll into Las Vegas and spend three hours paying back the Raiders for their upset victory and victory lap Oct. 11 in Kansas City.

That certainly wasn’t the case, and the Raiders let the Chiefs know they would be around from the opening drive, going 75 yards on six plays to score a touchdown. The Raiders added another touchdown and a field goal on their two succeeding drives, and Trayvon Mullen intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes late in the first half to give Las Vegas a 17-14 halftime lead.