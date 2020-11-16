Raiders takeaways: What we learned in convincing 37-12 win vs. Broncos

What we learned in Raiders' convincing win over Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 37-12 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

1. Winning on an off day

The Raiders made their share of mistakes and let the struggling Broncos hang around until late in the third quarter.

But the Raiders made plays at key times, harassed Denver quarterback Drew Lock and wound up pulling away for a convincing victory.

That is an encouraging development for the Raiders as they try to make a playoff push in the second half of their season.