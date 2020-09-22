Raiders takeaways: What we learned from 34-24 Week 2 win over Saints

What we learned as Raiders beat Saints in Vegas debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 34-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium:

1. The Raiders showed fight

The only highlights for the Raiders early in the game were the ones ABC/ESPN showed of the team’s rich history and of the sparkling new stadium.

It certainly wasn’t on the field. The Raiders fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter in their first game in Allegiant. They were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball.

But then the Raiders began to move the ball, often using a short passing game to keep what has been a tough Saints pass rush at bay. The Raiders made some key plays defensively as well, including an interception just before halftime by linebacker Nick Morrow to set up a tying field goal.

And with the outcome still uncertain, Daniel Carlson drilled a 54-yard field goal with 1:07 left to end any doubts.

The Raiders showed similar resolve the week prior at Carolina. After giving up two touchdowns and the lead, the Raiders marched 75 yards for the winning TD. Then they preserved the victory with a stop on fourth-and-1.