Raiders takeaways: What we learned in 30-23 Week 4 loss to Bills

What we learned in Raiders' 30-23 Week 4 loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders' 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

1. So many mistakes — again

The Raiders won their first two games by not beating themselves, but that hasn’t been the case the past two weeks.

They had many chances to make key plays against the Bills that mistakes wiped out.

One of the more notable occurred in the second quarter when Derek Carr completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor that was canceled by an illegal formation call on tight end Foster Moreau.

Buffalo’s first touchdown was made possible when Raiders rookie cornerback Amik Robertson let wide receiver Gabriel Davis run by him to get open for an easy 26-yard scoring pass.

Trailing by only a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Raiders tight end Darren Waller fumbled in Bills territory, turning aside a prime opportunity for Las Vegas. The Bills then made the Raiders pay with a 49-yard pass to set up a touchdown to all but put away the game.

A fumble by Carr while driving in the fourth and down two touchdowns all but sealed the loss.