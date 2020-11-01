Raiders takeaways: What we learned in 16-6 windy win over Browns

What we learned in Raiders' windy 16-6 win over Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ 16-6 victory over the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.

Dominating up front

Given the snow, sleet and high winds, the Raiders knew they couldn’t throw their way to victory, but a patchwork offensive line also figured to make establishing an effective running game difficult.

But the Raiders were able to do just that, putting Josh Jacobs over the 100-yard mark for the first time this season. He looked like the back who rushed for 1,150 yards last season and not the one who entered this game averaging 3.4 yards per rush.

That ability to run the ball keyed the Raiders’ two second-half drives that gave them control of the game.

They went 75 yards on 15 plays to score a touchdown seven seconds into the fourth quarter to take a 13-6 lead. The Raiders followed with that 13-play, 74-yard drive to extend the lead to two possessions at 16-6 with 4:24 remaining.

Both drives ate up more than a combined 17 minutes.

As for Jacobs, he finished with 128 yards on 31 carries. This is the kind of performance the Raiders — and Jacobs himself — expected on a more consistent basis.

Maybe this will be the beginning of such games.