Raiders right tackle job is up for grabs with many suitors

Levi Damien
·2 min read
To say the Raiders’ right tackle job is up for grabs would be an understatement. Predictions on who will be the starter come the season as well as opinions on who is should be are vast.

There are probably about five guys who could potentially take this spot. They include last year’s top pick Alex Leatherwood, incumbent Brandon Parker, journeyman Jermaine Eluemunor, guard Denzelle Good, and rookie seventh-round pick Thayer Munford.

One could make a case for any of these guys to stand out from the rest. But the truth is no one really knows how it will shake out. And that includes the coaching staff.

Leatherwood was selected at 17 overall in the 2021 draft to be the team’s right tackle and was moved inside after just four games. Could he have developed since then and reclaim the right tackle job? That is the primary question for him. He also wasn’t great at guard, but he has a high salary and that could prompt the team to try to get him on the field in some capacity.

Parker stepped into the right tackle job after Leatherwood was moved inside. He wasn’t great, but the team brought him back anyway which suggests they see something in him. Perhaps a backup swing tackle?

Eluemunor’s three starts last season all came at the right guard spot. But started eight games at tackle in 2020 with the Patriots and Josh McDaniels. That could give him a leg up in this competition.

Good slid over from guard to tackle early in the 2020 season and played quite well for a couple of games. He may be best suited at guard, but if he is one of the best five options to be on the field, tackle could be where he lines up.

Munford may be a seventh-round pick, but he has a lot of tackle experience and was projected as a mid-round pick. Being a draft pick of the new regime means they have high hopes for him and could favor him over holdovers from the previous staff’s roster.

Honestly, any of these guys have a legit shot at the right tackle job depending on how things shake out in camp. The next step is to see who is getting first-team reps come minicamp in June.

Raiders 2022 draft grades

