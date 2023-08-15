Raiders T Brandon Parker again lost for season with camp injury

Just a few days ago, Brandon Parker stood in front of us to talk about his hopes for making a comeback this year after an injury suffered in training camp cost him last season.

It was just prior to the start of joint practices and I asked him about the open competition last year and how it has changed in this year’s camp.

“It’s still a tough competition,” said Parker. “Jermaine Eluemunor played really great last year, Thayer [Munford Jr.] played really great as well. So, in order for me to even be in the mix, I have to step my game up because they both have evolved in the following year. So, every time I see them kind of do it right, I’m trying to get right up there with them because competition breeds excellence. So, it doesn’t do anything but help us all if everybody else is getting better.”

Now he has been placed on injured reserve, which means he is again lost for the season and thus the competition at right tackle.

A third round pick by the Raiders in 2018, he was one of the longest tenured Raiders players. After starting 13 games in 2021, the team brought him back on a one year deal. He entered into an open competition at the right tackle spot and would never really get that shot after an injury suffered in the Hall of Fame Game would end his season before it began.

The team brought him back again this offseason, giving him another shot at competing for the job, or at least competing for the jumbo package and reserve swing tackle spot.

But, once again, it was not to be. This time he was lost even before the first preseason game, suffering the injury last week in joint practices with the 49ers.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders brought back wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.

