Raiders survive late-game push by Chargers, 31-26

The Las Vegas Raiders survived a wild comeback by the Los Angeles Chargers that literally came down to the final play of the game. With one-second left on the clock, Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert threw a pass into the end zone that was initially ruled a touchdown to tight end Donald Parham. But after review, it was determined that he did not catch the ball.

The Raiders now sit at 5-3 and are in a good spot to make a run at a Wild Card spot in the AFC. The Raiders will take on the Broncos in Week 10 in Las Vegas.

Here are your offensive leaders for the Raiders in Week 9:

Leading Passer: QB Derek Carr – 13 of 23 for 166 yards and 2 TDs

Leading Rusher: RB Devonte Booker – 8 carries for 68 yards and 1 TD

Leading Receiver: WR Hunter Renfrow – 2 receptions for 60 yards

