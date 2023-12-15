Raiders surge to 3 first-quarter touchdowns against Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders failed to score a single point Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Thursday, the erupted for three touchdowns and a 21-0 lead in the first quarter of a divisional clash with the Los Angeles Chargers in Las Vegas.

The Bolts, who weren’t helping Brandon Staley’s case to remain coach in the first 15 minutes, also had two turnovers.

The touchdowns came on a short run by Zamir White, a 30-yard pass from Aidan O’Connell to Tre Tucker, and a 22-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers.

It took all of 5:03 on the game clock to blow out to the big lead.

