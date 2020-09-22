Raiders stun Saints, win 34-24 in first-ever game in Las Vegas

After an impressive Week 1 win, the Las Vegas Raiders stunned the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. They were led by tight end Darren Waller, who was open all night for the Raiders. He crossed over 100 receiving yards early in the fourth quarter and continued to dominate for the rest of the quarter.

The Raiders did a good job of slowing down the Saints offense after allowing 10-straight points to start the game. The momentum changer was an interception by Nicholas Morrow before halftime that tied the game at 17-17.

A key moment in the game was on a 3rd and 10 in the fourth quarter when the Raiders ran a sweep to Jalen Richard, who scored from 30 yards out to put the team up 31-17. The Raiders allowed a quick touchdown soon after, giving the team only a 31-24 lead with 4:33 left.

The game-winning play came on a 3rd and 5 when Henry Ruggs III drew a pass interference call that allowed the Raiders to run out most of the clock. The team did kick a 54-yard field goal that gave the Raiders a 34-24 lead.

The Raiders are now 2-0 and are tied atop the division with the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 3, the Raiders will take on the New England Patriots in Foxboro. Kickoff for that game is set for 1:00 p.m. E.T.

Leading Passer: QB Derek Carr – 28/38 for 282 yards and 3 TDs

Leading Rusher: RB Josh Jacobs – 27 carries for 87 yards

Leading Receiver: TE Darren Waller – 12 catches for 103 yards and 1 TD

