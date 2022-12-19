Raiders stun the Patriots on the final play due to unnecessary lateral | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the inexplicable ending in Las Vegas between the Patriots and Raiders. Why were the Patriots pitching the ball back when the game was tied? Why was Chandler guarding Mac Jones? Should the Raiders tying touchdown have even counted?