Raiders stun the Patriots on the final play due to unnecessary lateral | You Pod to Win the Game

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) New England coach Bill Belichick uttered the same word 10 times during a postgame press conference that lasted a little more than four minutes. It summed up the Patriots' 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with by far the biggest miscue coming on the final play of the game. After falling behind 17-3 at halftime, the Patriots scored 21 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead with less than four minutes remaining.